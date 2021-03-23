WATERLOO — Formal review of Trelina Solar Energy Center’s application to build and operate an 80 kilowatt solar farm in the west end of the town will begin April 16, leading up to the start of the evidentiary hearing June 23.
Florida-based Trelina wants to construct the electricity-generating facility on about 250 acres of land leased from the Oese-Siegel family in the Packwood Road, Serven Road and Pre-Emption Street area. The company is seeking a certificate of environmental compatibility and public need, using the state’s Public Service Law Article 10 procedure. The seven-person New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment, which includes ad hoc members and Packwood Road residents Rich Swinehart and Joe Wukitsch, is considering the application.
Hearing examiners Michael Caruso and Sean Mullany set the following schedule March 12 after no objections were received:
April 16 — Each agency and intervenor party must file direct testimony and exhibits with the Siting Board secretary and all parties.
May 19 — Each party must file rebuttal testimony and exhibits with the Siting Board secretary and all other parties.
June 4 — Trelina must provide Caruso and Mullany and other parties with a consolidated lists of witnesses and witness schedules, and issues (with offers of proof).
June 23 — The evidentiary hearing begins.
The scheduling order lists the exact way the witness lists and exhibits must be presented.
The town of Waterloo and a group called the Packwood, Serven and Pre-Emption Neighborhood Association are approved intervenors in the process.
The state has awarded the town $80,000 in intervenor funds, provided by Trelina, to use for hiring experts on legal and environmental matters. The property owners group received no funding.
The town will use its funds to hire MRB Group and town attorney Dennis Benjamin to act on its behalf.
The electricity generated would be added to the New York State Electric & Gas substation in Border City, also on the west end of the town.
Some neighboring property owners have raised concerns about visual pollution, a possible decline in property values, decommissioning of the solar panels after their 25-year life expectancy, and other environmental issues.
After the hearing concludes, Caruso and Mullany will recommend to the Siting Board whether the application should be approved or rejected.