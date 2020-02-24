CANANDAIGUA — Officials celebrated the groundbreaking on Friday for Happiness House Apartments, a $9.7 million affordable and supportive housing development on County Road 30 that will provide 30 affordable homes for families, seniors and individuals experiencing homelessness.
The development is funded through Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s $20 billion, five-year plan to combat homelessness and create affordable housing. It will consist of 22 apartments for individuals and families and eight apartments for seniors, with four of the senior apartments set aside for older New Yorkers experiencing homelessness.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was on hand for the groundbreaking and said the state is “committed to creating and preserving affordable housing opportunities for all New Yorkers in every region of the state. … With this investment in Happiness House Apartments, we are helping an additional 30 families, seniors and individuals struggling with homelessness find a safe and secure place to live.”
The governor’s offices said Happiness House Apartments will provide an array of on-site supportive social services for residents and will include counseling and recovery services for those with a history of substance abuse; individual and group support for older residents fostering memory skills; mobility and social support with an underlying focus on health and wellness; and adult day care, grief counseling and meal delivery services for qualified tenants. Nine households will receive rental subsidies and supportive services funded by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports through Cuomo’s Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative.
Happiness House also developed and operates Happiness House Living Center I, a 20-home permanent housing development and the Happiness House Transitional Apartments, an eight-unit transitional housing facility. Happiness House Apartments will be constructed on an adjacent parcel. The development is close to retailers, commercial services, a town park, restaurants and other amenities. There is a public transit bus stop on the property.
Happiness House President and CEO Mary Boatfield said that “Happiness House Phase II will provide 30 affordable homes for families, seniors and individuals experiencing homelessness. The development of housing directly resulted from those we serve and their families expressing their growing need for safe, accessible apartments.”
Local leaders chimed in on the project.
State Sen. Pam Helming: “This is an exciting and necessary addition to the town of Canandaigua. It is critical that we continue to create housing options and support for our homeless populations, especially for our families and our seniors. Working together, we will continue to help those who most need our assistance.”
State Assemblyman Brian Kolb: “Reliable housing is something we should be assisting all residents in obtaining and a great first step in protecting and empowering our at-risk populations. I am pleased to witness the beginning of a great project that will provide affordable housing to many local families and those struggling with homelessness.”
Ontario County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Marren: “We are so very pleased that the Happiness House Apartments project will be breaking ground in Canandaigua, and I look forward to touring the completed site.”
Canandaigua Town Supervisor Cathy Menikotz: “The groundbreaking today represents the next step toward independent living for those individuals who might not otherwise have the opportunity to do so. The town of Canandaigua appreciates all of the hard work by everyone involved from Happiness House and beyond to make this possible and are grateful to have provided our support to make this possible today.”
State financing for Happiness House Apartments includes federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits that will generate nearly $5.6 million in equity and $1.1 million in subsidy from HCR. The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance will provide $2 million through the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program. Additional financing will be provided by New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, The Golisano Foundation and the Federal Home Loan Bank.