CANANDAIGUA — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was at Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion State Historic Park Friday morning to celebrate the groundbreaking for a new entrance to the facility.
It’s the first step in a $6.1 million project to renovate an adjacent former Army Reserve facility into a new visitors center, café and educational space, while providing improved parking.
Key to the project, said the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, was its purchase of 1.6 acres at Charlotte and Gibson streets and the donation of the 3.5-acre armory parcel from the Army.
The state said the project has received $1 million from two state Community Funding Application grants, as well as more than $300,000 from an ongoing fundraising campaign by the not-for-profit Friends of Sonnenberg group, which operates the site. Donations made to the Friends of Sonnenberg campaign include Elmira Savings & Loan ($49,000), Canandaigua Rotary Club ($12,000) and Lyons National Bank ($10,000).
Parks & Trails New York also provided a $25,000 grant to support transfer of Sonnenberg property archives into the former armory office.
“Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion State Historic Park is a unique asset and is inherently part of the identity of the Canandaigua community,” said Hochul. “Today’s start of construction at Sonnenberg is the start of making it a world-class destination that will generate increased economic activity and give small businesses a much-needed boost.”
David Hutchings, director of Friends of Sonnenberg, agreed that the project will enhance the regional economy.
“The new entrance and the existing building will create new parking, admissions and in the future create a community educational center to grow the vitality and the economics not just for Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion but also the Canandaigua Community and the Finger Lake region,” he said.
Added Canandaigua Mayor Robert Palumbo: “Fredrick Ferris and Mary Clark Thompson would be so proud of this new gateway to Sonnenberg Gardens 158 years after making this their summer home. Mrs. Thompson’s desire to have Sonnenberg be a living memorial to her husband will live on, due to the efforts of so many on the federal, state and local levels. This new Visitors Center will educate visitors from around the world about the life and philanthropy of Fredrick Ferris and Mary Clark Thompson.”
In a press release, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the “project will improve an important state historic park that is part of the vibrant and growing Finger Lakes tourism economy. More visitors will be able to better enjoy the beautiful Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion State Historic Park.”
The project contractor is City Hill Excavating of Torrey.
The state said renovations on the former armory will move forward based on available funding, while Friends of Sonnenberg staff have already moved offices into the facility.