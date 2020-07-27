CANANDAIGUA — With Ontario County’s self-response rate for the 2020 Census lagging behind state and national averages, officials are putting out another reminder before the door-to-door count begins next month.
As of several days ago, the county response rate — by phone or online — was about 56 percent. The state rate was 57.5 percent and the national rate was about 62 percent.
People can complete the form online at my2020census.gov, then go to a specific language. To respond by phone, call 1-844-330-2020 in English and 1-844-468-2020 in Spanish.
People also can request a paper form by mail by going online or calling those numbers.
Officials said an accurate census count helps the state, counties and municipal governments get their fair share of political representation and federal dollars.
To boost self-response rates, states, counties, cities, towns and communities will complete in regional challenges from July 27-Aug. 2 during “Census Push” Week. During that time, census partners will engage with communities by hosting mobile questionnaire assistance events, working through social media, and other events.
Officials said completing the census is safe and easy, and only takes about 10 minutes.
Census officials added that people who own second home or season rentals must complete the census form for their primary residence and their second home.
If you live in multiple places throughout the year, count yourself at the address where you live and sleep most of the time. If you split your time evenly between two or more places, count yourself where you were staying on April 1, 2020.
For any property you own, but only use part of the time, follow these instructions:
• Go to my2020census.gov
• Enter the census ID or address for the secondary property
• Enter “0” for the number of people living at this property
• Hit Next, and when a “soft error” occurs hit Next again
• Select “No” when asked to confirm no person lives at this property
• Select primary reason — seasonal (most likely)
• Complete