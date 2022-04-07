WATERLOO — Seneca County officials are working with telecommunications companies to determine why phone lines in the county’s 911 Center were down for about an hour Thursday morning.
The outage also affected Yates County.
Melissa Taylor, the county’s director of emergency management, said Thursday afternoon that Motorola and Frontier Communications were looking into what caused the outage that started about 7:45 a.m.
“We have been back up and running since about 9 a.m.,” Taylor wrote in an email to the Times.
During the outage, people were asked to call their local law enforcement agency, fire department or emergency medical services agency number if they needed assistance. Sheriff Tim Luce said there were no major emergencies during the outage.
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said his county’s 911 Center and Seneca County’s are connected with joint access lines, so each can back up the other.
“I am told that, ironically, both servers failed to reboot at the same time,” Spike wrote in an email. “This has never occurred before.”
Spike said Yates County has contingency plans for such an incident, and 911 calls were diverted to Ontario County.
“They did take a car crash 911 call of ours and then notified via radio, and we dispatched police and EMS to it in the Middlesex area,” Spike said. “Otherwise, we were down for approximately an hour.”