GENEVA — City officials said Monday afternoon the source of a petroleum spill that left a slick on Seneca Lake Saturday has been located.
City Manager Amie Hendrix said the spill was determined by state Department of Environmental Conservation investigators to have come from a property at the corner of Central Avenue and Buffalo Street in the city. A container on the property that held up to 250 gallons of a petroleum material was left open, allowing the material to be released from the container, Hendrix said.
The spill, which moved from Marsh Creek into the northern end of the lake, has been contained, Hendrix said.