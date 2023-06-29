GENEVA — A housing development that has been years in the making was the site of a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week.
Town officials joined the Missick family to unveil the project dubbed “Bay View Geneva.” Eight homes have been completed, with plans for 92 when the project is done.
“There is a tremendous need for this type of housing in the town,” Supervisor Mark Venuti said. “The Missicks are doing the job that needs to be done.”
Chris Missick and his father, Greg, are working with real-estate developer Design Build. They were joined at the event by Jeff Curcio, vice president of Design Build.
“We need good accommodations and homes for employees of area businesses,” Chris Missick said. “Greg and Jeff are the ultimate brick-and-mortar guys. They will make great homes and great memories here.”
Floyd Kofahl, the town’s code enforcement officer, said the project is the third phase of the Glass Factory Bay subdivision, known to many as Bay Heights. The property is near the former Seneca Lake Country Club, property owned by Greg Missick that has for-sale signs on it.
Cursio said the vision is to provide new, quality homes in a lake-adjacent community.
“So much goes into building a project like this — from the installation of utilities, site work and streets, to the selection of homes that will suit the needs of the community,” he said. “We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished so far.”
The development includes several acres for a community pond and park, with walking paths. The homes are a mix of modular and “stick-built” homes with environmentally conscious features.
Curcio said modular home building has undergone a revolution in recent years. Homes are built to custom specifications off-site, undergo reviews by state-licensed home inspectors, and are then moved in phases to the new home build site.
“The homes are built like every other home, only with the benefit that no lumber or materials are ever exposed to the elements of weather during the build process,” he said. “That’s a crucial factor in a region like ours, with unpredictable weather, temperatures, and moisture.”
State Sen. Pam Helming also attended last week’s event.
“I know this project has taken a while. It has been years in the making,” Helming said. “The Missicks certainly persevered. We need more housing like this in the Finger Lakes region with environmentally sound homes.”