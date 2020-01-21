WATERLOO — State officials said a truck driver from Waterloo illegally collected more than $10,000 in workers’ compensation benefits by claiming he was injured when he allegedly was driving for ride-sharing services and mowing lawns.
Joshua M. Hernandes, 37, was charged last week by the state inspector general’s office with a felony count of third-degree grand larceny. His arrest was announced by the office of Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro.
Hernandes was arraigned Wednesday in village court. As part of a related investigation led by the Seneca County Department of Social Services, he was arraigned Dec. 21 on felony charges of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, third-degree welfare fraud, third-degree grand larceny, and misuse of food stamps.
An investigation by the inspector general’s office and county found that Hernandes claimed a work-related injury in May 2019. After applying for workers’ compensation benefits, he allegedly began mowing lawns and driving for Uber and Lyft.
Officials said Hernandes continued this activity through the summer of 2019, but failed to report to his healthcare providers, the New York State Workers’ Compensation Board and the Department of Social Services that he was working.
“This individual’s alleged actions led him to wrongly benefit from critical state safety net programs,” Tagliafierro said in a press release. “All New Yorkers must be up-front and truthful about their work status when receiving workers’ compensation benefits.”
Tagliafierro credited the county Department of Social Services and New York State Insurance Fund for their assistance in the investigation, and the office of Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz for assisting the investigation and prosecuting this matter.
Hernandes will answer the charges in county court.