WATERLOO — Nineteen months after they were indicted by a Seneca County grand jury, former County Manager John Sheppard and former county Finance Director Brandi Deeds have not yet had their court cases resolved.
Deeds is scheduled to have her case before Judge Daniel Doyle on July 1 in Seneca County Court. Sheppard’s pre-trial motions are scheduled for July 15 in Waterloo Village Court before Village Justice Conrad Struzik.
Deeds and Sheppard were subject of a special investigation in county finances conducted by the sheriff’s office at the direction of the county Board of Supervisors in 2019. The grand jury indicted both in October 2019.
The indictment charges Deeds with seven felony counts, including fourth-degree grand larceny and falsifying her time cards related to hours worked in 2018 and ‘19. She was paid more than $2,000 that it was alleged she was not entitled to receive. She resigned in August 2019.
Sheppard, who resigned in September 2019, is facing a single Class A misdemeanor charge of official misconduct for allegedly disciplining county Emergency Management Director Melissa Taylor improperly.
Both are free on their own recognizance. They are represented by Rochester attorney James Doyle.