SENECA FALLS — Kayla Stilwell was the right person in the right place at the right time.
The 18-year-old Mynderse Academy senior arrived to her aunt’s home on the evening of Sept. 19 after receiving a call that she had gone into premature labor. Within minutes Stilwell, with the guidance of Seneca County 911 dispatcher Allison Archer, had delivered young Aamir Alicea — freeing him from the umbilical cord that was wrapped around his neck and starting infant CPR on him.
For her lifesaving efforts and calm under pressure, Stilwell was honored at the Seneca Falls Town Board meeting Thursday evening at the Seneca Falls Recreation Center. Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara gave her an elbow bump and card enclosed with a Walmart gift card from the board; afterwards she received a standing ovation and long round of applause from those on hand.
“Kayla worked with a 911 dispatcher and saved the baby’s life,” Ferrara told the audience, adding the board wanted to recognize Stilwell for “your heroics.”
Stilwell plans to study criminal justice after graduation, and Ferrara told the senior, “You’re off to a great start.”
Stilwell said she had spent most of Saturday, Sept. 19, at her aunt Shannon Markel’s home and had returned home (she lives with and has been raised by her grandmother Ann Scharett) when she received a text to return because Markel was in labor. Scharett said Stilwell left at about 10:45 p.m. and arrived to find Markel in the bathroom, on the phone with a 911 dispatcher.
Stilwell said she was instructed to see if the baby had crowned, which it had, and then proceeded to catch it.
“I had just enough time to get off my watch and roll my sleeves up,” she said.
Stilwell said she was told by Archer how to remove the umbilical cord and walked through infant CPR.
“I knew how to do CPR because I took first aid,” she said. “I thought ,’I know how to do this.’”
After Stilwell flipped the baby over and did a few compressions she said fluid exited his mouth and he started to breathe. By that time, medics had arrived and took over.
Everything happened so quickly that by the time Scharett came to her daughter’s home just minutes later the baby had been born and Stilwell had exited the house with the medics tending to baby and mother. Shannon Markel and her son, who weighed 4 pounds, 8 ounces and was originally due Nov. 19, were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester in separate ambulances. Scharett said her daughter returned home after two days; her grandson is still in the hospital but doing well.
“This girl has made me so proud,” Scharett said of Stilwell, calling her “so brave.”
“She’s stolen my heart from the day she was born,” she added.
Stilwell and Scharett were able to see young Aamir for the first time just over a week ago.
Archer also was lauded by Seneca County officials for her role in the delivery.
In a recent Finger Lakes Times story, Melissa Taylor, the county’s director of emergency management and 911 Center director, said dispatcher-assisted births are rare in the county. However, all dispatchers are trained to National/International Academics of Emergency Dispatch standards and certified as emergency medical dispatchers, and prepared to respond when needed.
In addition to studying cosmetology at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES and working at Reebok at the Outlet Center in Junius, Stilwell plays lacrosse for the Lady Blue Devils and is looking forward to her senior season this spring as a defender.
And this experience has not changed her mind about studying criminal justice post graduation.
“I feel like I’ve always been a helping person and I’d like to be in a field where I can help people,” she said.