WATERLOO — An Ohio company was awarded a contract by the Town Board Monday for repairs to sanitary sewer manholes in the Border City area of the town.
Advance Rehabilitation Technology of Bryan, Ohio was the lowest of two bids for the work at $103,766.
The other bidder was Grant Street Construction of Cortland at $340,750.
The board also received two bids for paving of several roads and streets in the Border City area. The bids were from Vitale Construction of Auburn and Villager Construction of Fairport. Bid amounts will not be revealed until checked by Highway Superintendent Joe Mull.
The board also approved the appointment of Ted Young to the Planning Board and Brad Bajdas to the Zoning Board of Appeals.