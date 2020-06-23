PALMYRA — The closed Old Palmyra Landfill on Garnsey Road has been designated as a potential state Superfund site.
That requires a site characterization to determine if the 6.8-acre site meets the criteria for placement on the New York State Registry of Inactive Hazardous Waste Disposal Sites.
The town of Palmyra began that site characterization work this week, with oversight by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the state Department of Health.
The goal of the investigation is to determine the presence of hazardous waste and whether the waste poses a significant threat to public health or the environment.
In particular, the investigation will look for pre- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, a group of chemicals used to make fluoropolymer coatings and products that resists heat, oil, stains, grease and water. Those coatings are blends of resins in lubricants used in products such as water-repellent clothing, furniture, adhesives, paint and varnish, food packaging, heat-resistant non-stick cooking surfaces and insulation of electrical wires.
A prior investigation of the site by the DEC Division of Materials Management indicated the presence of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) an perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) in groundwater, surface water and leachate samples.
The investigation work beginning his week will include:
• Installation and sampling of monitoring wells to assess groundwater quality and to develop hydrological information.
• Surface and subsurface soil quality will be assessed through the sampling of test pits and soil borings.
• Collection of surface water and sediment samples to evaluate water and sediment quality.
The information collected during the investigation will be summarized in a report, leading to a decision by the DEC and DOH on whether to place the site on the registry. If the site is placed on the registry, the next step would be a remedial investigation feasibility study.
The old landfill, located a half-mile west of Route 31, was operated by the village of Palmyra and then the town from the mid-1950s until 1978, accepting both municipal and industrial waste. It closed in 1978 and operations moved to a new town-owned landfill south of the site on the opposite side of Garnsey Road. That landfill also is now closed.