GENEVA — The closing of the former Tops Friendly Markets store in the plaza on Hamilton Street last fall was a disappointing development in a city with limited grocery options.
However, the former store’s space is now being cleared for new development, although it’s unclear just what that might include.
A company is working inside the former store as part of the preparation for new retailers, and a worker on site recently said the most-westerly section of the space is being reserved for a discount retailer such as Dollar General.
City Manager Sage Gerling said Friday she was unsure what the retailer might be, as nothing has come before the city that she was aware of.
Plenty of rumors have circulated that a grocery store — anything from Aldi to Save-A-Lot — might be interested in the former Tops spot, but so far, rumors are all that they’ve been.
Geneva has a Wegmans store across Hamilton Street and Walmart to the west on Routes 5&20 in the town.