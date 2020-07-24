ALBANY — State Sen. Tom O’Mara and other Republican senators have backed legislation proposed by New York state sheriffs earlier this month.
During a press conference Wednesday at the Capitol, O’Mara said the “Protect Those Who Protect Us” legislation is aimed at deterring violence against law enforcement. It includes proposals by sheriffs from the Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and other parts of the state but has been rejected by the Senate Democrat majority.
“We cannot sit back and simply accept and tolerate the ongoing attacks on the men and women in law enforcement serving to protect our communities and neighborhoods,” O’Mara, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in a press release. “They are risking their lives every day and every night, in an increasingly hostile environment throughout this state, to do their best to keep us safe from violent criminals who have no respect whatsoever for the law or for other lives.”
O’Mara’s 58th Senate District includes Yates County.
The legislation was proposed by sheriffs during several news conferences across the state earlier this month. It includes increasing resisting arrest from a misdemeanor charge to a felony, new laws of hate crime against a police officer and stalking a police officer, and creating a new state holiday to honor police officers in the state who have died in the line of duty.
O’Mara said heightened anti-police rhetoric and what he called disastrous pro-criminal policies such as the bail reform law have exacerbated violence locally and statewide.
“We have to take these steps to let our police officers know that we stand with them and that we have their backs, as well as to ensure that we are doing everything possible to prevent a complete breakdown of our society,” he said. “There’s a welcome place for peaceful protests to highlight unconscionable wrongs, but there can be no tolerance for shootings, destructive looting, and the attacks on the officers who are fundamental to public safety and security.”
“I am proud to stand with our hard-working men and women who wear the uniform and protect our neighborhoods,” added state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua. “Whether it is here in Albany sponsoring legislation, or back home in the district participating in events to show my support, I will continue to do everything I can to protect those who protect us.”