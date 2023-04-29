State Sen. Tom O’Mara is accepting nominations for the New York State Senate’s Veterans Hall of Fame, an online tribute to the military service and civilian lives of distinguished veterans from the Finger Lakes area, Southern Tier, and statewide.
“So many veterans served our nation courageously and honorably, and then returned home to lift the lives of our local communities,” O’Mara said in a news release. “The Senate Veterans Hall of Fame is just one more way to give a local veteran a well-deserved and well-earned expression of our gratitude and admiration.”
O’Mara’s 58th Senate District includes Seneca and Yates counties. He has inducted these local veterans into the Hall of Fame:
• P. Earle Gleason (2016), a lifelong Yates County resident, decorated Vietnam veteran and later director of the Yates County Veterans Service Agency.
• Richard “Dick” Gillespie (2021) of Penn Yan, a decorated World War II pilot.
The Senate established the Veterans Hall of Fame in 2005. It honors New York veterans whose service in the United States Armed Forces has been accompanied by service to the community and accomplishments as a civilian.
It also pays tributes to veterans representing Senate districts statewide. Senators host induction ceremonies within their respective legislative districts and at the Capitol, coinciding with veterans-related observances throughout the year.
O’Mara is accepting nominations for the 2023 inductee to represent the 58th District at a ceremony later this year. Nomination letters should include a short biography highlighting the nominee’s military service, and civilian service awards and achievements, and be e-mailed to omara@nysenate.gov.