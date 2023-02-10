NEWARK — Many of us can remember wanting to learn to play a musical instrument and having someone gift us a guitar, keyboard, drums or maybe even a trombone.
Or, maybe we did that for one of our kids, but for some reason or another, it wasn’t as easy to play as we thought, or other things took precedence in our lives — and we, or our child, lost interest. The instrument was relegated to the back of the closest, or a basement, to gather dust.
If that instrument is a guitar, you might think about giving it a new life through Newark High School Music in Our Lives teacher Mike Ciranni.
For some time now, students who either are learning to play or want to learn to play guitar have been going into Ciranni’s classroom during lunch hours or free periods. On Jan. 30, some of those students, whose schedules would allow it, began taking a new “Introduction to Guitar” course he will be teaching one period a day, five days a week.
And these are not necessarily students currently involved in band or chorus at NHS; they mostly just want to learn to play guitar. But, on a low note, Ciranni needs more than the mix of three or four guitars in various styles and conditions he currently has in his classroom.
And, he said it’s not just for this brand-new class, but for when more students take it in the fall.
Ciranni, also the NHS television and audio production teacher, is appealing to people who live in the school district — and maybe elsewhere — who have a guitar that is in good condition they no longer use. He said it would be put to good use by students learning how to play.
“We could really use more guitars that are in good condition,” he reiterated, noting that students are interested in both electric and acoustic guitars.
Accessories, like stands, bags, cases and straps and amplifiers, also are welcome.
Newark Central School District Music Leader Cindy Briggs, who teaches instrumental music at Kelley School, says having people from the community donate used guitars to Ciranni’s new class is “another wonderful way for individuals to have a hand in supporting the district’s music program.”
Those interested in donating good used acoustic or electric guitars for the new class should contact Ciranni or Briggs ASAP at michael.ciranni@newarkcsd.org or cynthia.briggs@newarkcsd.org.
If you want to do more, in Newark and other districtsThe request from Newark may be new, but the concept of reusing musical equipment for educational purposes, or taking advantage of charitable organizations that provide instruments to schools or directly to children themselves, isn’t.
Many musical artists and organizations have programs, some for decades — like Barry Manilow of “Copacabana” and “Mandy” fame — that either provide new instruments or link up people with local schools to give their old instruments new play.
“The best way we have found to get instrument donations into the schools is direct contact,” reads an entry on the Manilow Music Project website, https://www.manilowmusicproject.org/. “Meaning, you can call up your local high, middle or elementary public school and ask to speak to the music teacher. If they aren’t available to come to the phone, ask for their email address. If you send them an email with information on the instrument(s) you would like to donate they will likely be over the moon!”
It’s not just Manilow.
At Hungry for Music, a nonprofit charity, their mission is “putting quality musical instruments into hungry hands.” They say they serve children who demonstrate a desire to learn music, as well as teachers who have students willing to learn. In 27 years, they have delivered more than 16,000 instruments to children in all 50 states and 32 countries.
Another organization, Save the Music, doesn’t accept donations of used instruments. It purchases high-quality new instruments for schools, and partners with local retailers to source them at a discount. But, they suggest some others that do.
There are many, many more music-oriented agencies, including:
• Collectibles with Causes — Helps social-service agencies, nonprofits, shelters, schools, and individuals with special and educational needs, including victims of crime, discrimination, those with physical challenges, financial challenges and more.
• Ellis Terry Music Foundation — Helps provide students entering middle school who would like to learn music, but through no fault of their own are not going to be in a position to purchase an instrument.
• Half Steps Music Foundation — Reconditions used musical instruments and donates them to organizations for the advancement and benefits of performing arts and music education. They are based in north Texas, but work with organizations all over the country.
• Instrumental Horizons — A nonprofit organization based in Tennessee that donates musical instruments and services to communities in the United States and around the world. Start with their online form to donate a gently used instrument.
• Instruments in the Cloud — An online giving platform that connects supporters directly with music classrooms. Donate musical instruments, supplies, and dollars to support music programs in your community.
• Instruments of Joy — A Nashville-based nonprofit that collects musical instruments for aspiring musicians in need all around the world. They’ve delivered more than 700 instruments in over 67 countries, giving joy through the gift of music. A photo and story are sent to the donor when the instrument is delivered.
• Pianos for Education — Considers acceptance of piano donations from all 50 states.
• The Dreaming Zebra Foundation — Delivers supplies to young artists in need, with an emphasis on serving diverse populations of vulnerable youth in underserved communities.