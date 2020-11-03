PHELPS — Adam Pilbean is not disputing there were some high winds Sunday.
However, after at least four power outages in a 24-hour period between Sunday and Monday, the County Road 6 resident is taking Avangrid — the parent company of New York State Electric & Gas — to task.
“The weather has not been bad enough to warrant this poor service. The slightest breeze brings down power outside Phelps for hours at a time,” Pilbean said in an email to the Times Monday. “NYSEG needs to step up their repair game, majorly.”
Reached by phone later in the day, Pilbean said the problems started Sunday afternoon when a weather front came through, resulting in high winds. He lives near Fisher Road, an area he says experienced several outages impacting nearly 200 customers.
Sarah Warren, corporate communications manager for Avangrid in Western New York, acknowledged that wind and wet snow Sunday into Monday caused outages in several areas. She added that in Phelps, a guy wire that holds a utility pole came loose at night, hitting a circuit on the pole and causing the outages.
“We are investing heavily in infrastructure upgrades and trimming trees from power lines to clear wires,” she said, noting that in about 50-percent of cases power is lost due to trees and limbs falling on power lines. “We are working to address that.”
Pilbean said he is concerned for his family and his neighbors as winter approaches.
“Some of my neighbors are elderly. I’ve lived here for more than seven years, and it has not been bad until now,” he said. “We also had outages over the summer during storms, but yesterday was the last straw. If we have a really bad winter this year, I dread what is going to happen.”