SENECA FALLS — The Town Board tabled a decision on a 2020 operating permit for Seneca Meadows Inc. for a fifth time Tuesday, just days after the landfill threatened legal action and to rescind its Host Community Agreement if one wasn’t granted.
By a 4-1 vote, the board tabled a decision on SMI’s December 2019 application for the annual permit. It’s part of the 2007 HCA that provides the town with roughly $3 million in annual revenue.
Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara cast the sole vote against the action.
Earlier, Ferrara introduced a measure to un-table the motion and issue the operating permit. However, board member Steve Churchill countered by making a motion to keep it tabled, which took precedence over Ferrara’s move. That prompted a lengthy and often contentious debate before the motion to table was approved.
Board members Doug Avery, David DeLelys and Dawn Dyson joined Churchill in voting to keep the motion tabled. It included wording directing Avery, Churchill and Town Attorney Patrick Morrell to talk to outside counsel David Hou and town engineer Peter Baker to come up with specific landfill issues that need to be addressed by SMI before a permit will be considered.
“I make the motion to table again because the odor issue has not been addressed, and there are issues with the staging of refuse trucks at the landfill site,” Churchill said.
Ferrara agreed there are several issues with the landfill, but said the landfill has a contract to operate until Dec. 31, 2025, when Local Law 3 of 2016 stipulates it must cease receiving trash.
“Approving this permit has nothing to do with extending the landfill past 2025,” Ferrara said. “I favor Local Law 3, but denying this permit will lead to more costly legal fees for us. The negotiations on the issues would end, and it would be up to a judge.”
Avery noted the community is at “the breaking point” on the odor issue, adding that denying the permit is the only leverage the town has.
Churchill said the town should work with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to create an odor-reporting system town residents can trust; according to Churchill, SMI has said its current reporting system is not going to be changed. Morrell said the town should come up with detailed, documented reasons to back up its decision to delay issuing the permit, at which point Ferrara suggested that if the permit was going to be tabled again, Morrell, Avery and Churchill should work with Hou and Baker to come up with that documentation.
At the start of the meeting, Ferrara read letters from the Seneca Falls Environmental Action Committee and town resident Domenica Catalano urging the board not to issue the SMI permit.
Also Tuesday:
• VINCE’S PARK — The board voted unanimously to close the swimming pool at Vince’s Park for the 2020 season, but decided against closing the entire park, including pavilions, a clubhouse, and playing fields. Ferrara made a motion to close the entire facility, citing public health concerns and a potential $170,000 in savings.