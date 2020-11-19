SENECA — It’s happened again for the 17th consecutive year.
Property owners in this Ontario County town will not get a property tax bill from the town in 2021 and will have their county tax bill reduced.
That was assured when the Town Board voted Tuesday to adopt a 2021 town budget and authorize a buy-down of the town’s share of the Ontario County tax levy.
The reason for the tax break is the revenue the town receives from Casella Waste Services under a host community benefits agreement. The town hosts the Ontario County Landfill, operated under contract by Casella.
Supervisor Drew Wickham said the Casella payments next year are projected to cover the town’s general and highway expenditures, allowing for no tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value for those budgets. The board also agreed to use $500,000 from Casella to buy down the county tax levy of around $1.2 million.
That will result in town taxpayers seeing their county tax rate drop to $2.30 per $1,000. Without the buy-down, the county tax rate would be an estimated $6.31 per $1,000.
A recent 43.5-acre expansion has extended the life expectancy of the 389-acre landfill to 2028.