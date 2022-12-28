CANANDAIGUA — Many local residents mockingly called it “the bird cage” and “mistake by the lake.”
The structural steel went up and a roof was installed in 2014, but construction slowed and stopped in 2015, leading to the bird cage references.
But owners of the Hotel Canandaigua are having the last laugh now.
The $54 million, five-story, 109-room facility with 44 luxury upper floor condominiums and a convention center at the north end of Canandaigua Lake is accepting reservations for May 1 and beyond.
A hotel was approved for the former Roseland site in 1989, with plans amended several times over the years.
The project has encountered numerous problems and delays since the old Steamboat Landing restaurant was bought by local developer David Genecco and demolished around 2014 after opening in 2001.
Most of those delays were caused by financing problems. In 2009, the city obtained the former Roseland Amusement Park property on the lake under eminent domain for $1.7 million. The city sold 3.4 acres of the 5.4-acre property to Genecco, with plans for the resort hotel project.
Genecco partnered with Bob Murphy, who signed on developers David Christa and Bob Morgan in 2013. Construction began but stopped in 2015. Genecco and Murphy faced $7 million in liens on the property, mostly from the contractors who built the foundation and steel structure frame.
Also in 2015, North Star Funding, the project’s main financial backer, was shut down by a fraud lawsuit from the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. New backing was found with Summit Financial & Investment Group of Utah in 2017.
In 2018, the Ontario County Industrial Development Agency approved a Payment In Lieu Of Taxes and other tax breaks, and construction resumed. The city applied for and received a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant for the project as well, helping restart construction, which has continued without delay since then.
Work slowly progressed to the point where the completion is in sight.
“The city is very excited to see Hotel Canandaigua as the point of near completion,” City Manager John Goodwin said. “There is no hiding how challenging this project has been for the developers and the city. Reaching this point has not been without a lot of frustration and concern for all involved, so it is a very exciting moment to see the project very close to finish.”
He said the Hotel Canandaigua has been part of a vision to boost the city’s tourism economy by adding another destination for year-round conferences and events “that will bring people into the city that will also explore our downtown area, businesses and destinations.”
“Combined with other area hotels and resorts, such as The Lake House, this vision is becoming a reality and will further enhance this economic engine of our local economy,” Goodwin said.
The facility is part of the Hilton Tapestry Collection. It is at 205 Lakeshore Drive and offers a parking garage, a seasonal tent that can be heated or cooled, indoor ballrooms of 1,800 square feet and 4,500 square feet, a pool, spa, fitness center, outdoor tiki bar and patio and restaurants.
For information and reservations, call 585-577-3500.