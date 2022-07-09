CANANDAIGUA — The Ontario County Chamber of Commerce has released its third annual ONCanandaigua Magazine. Produced by the publishers of “Life in the Finger Lakes,” this year’s edition features recaps of virtual and live programming and events.
ONCanandaigua’s first and second annual editions were designed, produced and distributed in active pandemic conditions (and included some images of people in facemasks!) The third edition is transitional in many ways.
Mindful of short-term circumstances, yet cognizant of sponsors’ long-term priorities, the Chamber worked with Finger Lakes Television and corporate sponsors to present the organization’s first “ATHENA on TV” and two annual online Business Inspiration Awards programs. It also introduces ONChamber’s 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient and explores Canandaigua and Victor Chambers coming together and operationalizing the Ontario County Chamber brand.
The rebrand and reaffirmation of service to about 700 members across Ontario, Monroe, Seneca, Wayne, Yates and Schuyler Counties was first celebrated at a small champagne reception in March. Since then, the Chamber has hosted several live events in the county for 100-plus guests, including a social mixer at Woodcliff Hotel & Spa and The Q at Lincoln Hill Farms, the organization’s reimagined annual membership gathering.