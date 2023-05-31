PERINTON — The Ontario County Chamber of Commerce’s annual membership meeting is set for June 7 under the tent at Woodcliff Hotel.
The Q, as the event is called, begins at 5 p.m. with a cocktail hour, following by dinner and the program at 6.
The event includes an “elevated” barbecue dinner, live music, annual ONChamber updates, networking, and recognition of the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient Laurie O'Shaughnessy, retired executive director of the Canandaigua YMCA. The award recognizes her contributions to the Ontario County community.
Reservations are due by the end of day May 31.
To register, visit https://business.onchamber.com/events/details/the-q-25172.