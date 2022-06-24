FARMINGTON — State police said a woman was killed Thursday morning when the van she was driving went through a stop sign and collided with a truck.
As of Thursday afternoon, the name of the deceased was not being released, pending notification of family members.
Trooper Mark O’Donnell, public information officer for state police Troop E, said the accident happened just before 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Payne and Shortsville roads. O’Donnell said the woman, who was alone in the van, drove through the stop sign and was hit by a pickup truck towing a dump truck trailer. The truck overturned and caught fire, but the three people inside escaped with minor injuries. They were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Victor and Farmington fire departments also responded.
“It’s always tough, and for the fire departments as well as the troopers that responded, it never gets easier,” O’Donnell told Rochester TV stations at the scene. “They do the best they can, but they want to make sure we do a proper job for the families and let them know that their loved ones were cared for.”