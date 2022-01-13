PENN YAN — Village police said one person died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff early Wednesday morning on East Elm Street.
In a news release, police Chief Tom Dunham said his officers and Yates County sheriff’s deputies responded to a multi-unit rental house at approximately 3:30 a.m. after getting a report of a person threatening to shoot people. The person, who was not identified by name or gender, was barricaded in a bathroom with a shotgun.
Officers got other residents out of the building safely. Police also contacted neighbors, some of whom were evacuated from their homes.
Dunham said officers set up a perimeter in the area and made numerous attempts to contact the barricaded subject, but got no response. Officers eventually got into the apartment and found the person with the gunshot wound.
Penn Yan Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps personnel, who were at the scene during the standoff, started life-saving measures. The person was taken by ambulance to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan and pronounced dead at the hospital.
The police department continues to investigate.
Dunham did not respond to an email from the Times seeking more information on the incident, and he could not be reached by phone.