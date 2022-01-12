PENN YAN — Village police said one person died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff early Wednesday morning on East Elm Street.
In a news release, police Chief Tom Dunham said his officers and Yates County sheriff's deputies responded to an apartment building just before 3:30 a.m. after getting a report of a person threatening to shoot people. The person, who was not identified by name or gender, was barricaded in a bathroom with a shotgun.
Dunham said after numerous, unsuccessful attempts to contact the person, police broke into the apartment and found the person wounded.
Ambulance personnel started life-saving measures before the person was taken to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital. The person was pronounced dead at the hospital.