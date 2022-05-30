RED CREEK — State police are investigating an accident that resulted in the death of a dirt bike operator.
Troopers out of the Wolcott barracks said that sometime during the overnight hours of May 28-29, Bret R. Gascoigne, 23, was driving a dirt bike north on Route 104A when he lost control of the machine, left the roadway, and crashed into a parked vehicle in the driveway of a Wolcott Street residence.
Gascoigne, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike, police said. Troopers believe he died on impact.
State police are asking anyone that might have information regarding this case to call (585) 398-4100.