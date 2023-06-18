GENEVA — A Farmington man was killed and a Webster woman injured Saturday when his motorcycle collided with hers on Route 14, south of the city.
Ontario County sheriff’s deputies said Donna Armstrong, 62, was driving northbound on Route 14 at about 2:30 p.m. when she slowed to make a left turn onto Armstrong Road. Ronald Verschage, 74, was on a motorcycle behind her and ran into her bike, police said.
Verschage, who was thrown from his bike, was pronounced dead at the scene. Armstrong was taken to Geneva General Hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries.
Deputies said the collision is being investigated, although alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the accident.
The West Lake Road and White Springs fire departments responded to the scene.
Route 14 between Billsboro and Reed roads was closed for several hours after the crash. The road was reopened about 5:30 p.m.