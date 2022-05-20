LYONS — The Wayne County sheriff's office is investigating a two-vehicle fatal accident late Friday morning on Route 31.
Sheriff's office Chief Deputy Joe Croft said the accident happened about 11:40 a.m., just west of the old Lyons village limits, when Nancy Delork of Lyons — who was driving west — crossed into the oncoming lane and hit an eastbound vehicle head-on.
The driver of the other vehicle, who was not identified as of presstime, died from the collision. Croft said the identify of the deceased would be released after family notification.
Delork was taken by a Mercy Flight Central helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
State police, Lyons Fire Department, Lyons Ambulance and Wayne County ALS also responded to the scene. The cause remains under investigation.
On Friday afternoon, numerous emergency responders went to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 318 and Pre-Emption Street in Phelps. At least one person was taken by medical helicopter to an area hospital.
According to Ontario County 911 dispatches, at least two other people were injured in the crash. More details were not available by presstime.