CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson confirmed to the Times Tuesday afternoon that one person was killed in a multi-vehicle accident on Route 332.
The crash happened about 3 p.m. near the intersection of Route 332 and Airport Road. A tractor-trailer was involved, as were three passenger vehicles.
Henderson told WHEC Channel 10 News in Rochester that the deceased was a 39-year-old woman driving a Ford Fusion. Her passengers, ages 12 and 17, were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment. One of the children was airlifted to Rochester.
Henderson said it appears the Fusion and a Mercedes were traveling south into the city when they collided with the tractor-trailer, which was turning onto Airport Road. An SUV at the intersection also was involved in the chain-reaction crash.
Channel 10 reported that the drivers of the Mercedes and SUV, along with the tractor-trailer driver, were unhurt.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene. Police diverted traffic around the accident scene initially, and asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.
There is no official word as yet as to what may have caused the accident.