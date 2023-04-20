SENECA FALLS — Town police continue to investigate a fatal incident that occurred early Wednesday morning on Route 89.
Police, along with North Seneca Ambulance and the Seneca Falls Fire Department, responded to an area near the entrance of Cayuga Lake State Park just after 5 a.m. for the report of a vehicle in a ditch. One person was found dead at the scene.
The deceased, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family members, is believed to be the sole occupant of the vehicle. A portion of the highway between Noble Road and the state park entrance was closed to traffic for several hours.
Seneca County sheriff’s office personnel also responded and are assisting in the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Seneca Falls Police Department at 315-568-4850.