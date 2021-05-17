SODUS — One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday on Sodus Center Road.
State police said the head-on crash happened just before 2 p.m., involving an eastbound commercial vehicle and a westbound passenger vehicle. As of Monday evening, police said it was not clear which vehicle crossed the center line and caused the accident.
The driver of the passenger vehicle, who was not identified as of Monday evening, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken by ambulance to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The investigation continues, and police were still on the scene late Monday afternoon.