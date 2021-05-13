TYRE — One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident on the state Thruway.
State police said the crash, which involved a tractor-trailer and a box truck, happened about 12:45 p.m. in the westbound lane. One of the drivers was killed at the scene. Police had not yet identified the deceased.
Westbound lanes were closed while first responders were on the scene, and traffic was diverted at the Weedsport interchange (Exit 40).
State police said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.