TYRE — One was person was killed late Thursday morning when a passenger vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer on Route 318.
Seneca County sheriff’s Lt. Tim Thompson said the crash happened at approximately 11 a.m., just west of Gravel Road, when the driver of the passenger vehicle crossed the center line and hit the truck head on.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Thompson said the person’s identity would not be released until Thursday night or Friday.
The truck driver, who was not identified, apparently was not injured. Thompson said another passenger vehicle in the vicinity got caught up in the wreck, but that driver either was not injured or suffered minor injuries.
A portion of Route 318 was closed to traffic for several hours while emergency responders and the sheriff’s office accident reconstruction team was on the scene. Firefighters from Clyde, Seneca Falls and Waterloo responded, as did North Seneca Ambulance.