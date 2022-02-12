PHELPS — The police officer investigating the matter calls it a complex case, but Carter Campbell’s take on the alleged crime is quite simple.
“I don’t care if it’s $3,000 or $46,000. If you walked into my house and stole $3,000 or $46,000 worth of my belongings, you would be arrested without question,” Campbell said. “Why is this any different?”
Campbell and her partner, Dan LeMaire, talked to the Times shortly after the contractor they hired to build a garage in Phelps was arrested recently. Kevin Hall of Arcadia faces a felony charge of third-degree grand larceny.
LeMaire and Campbell, who live in Shortsville but are renovating the home of LeMaire’s parents in Phelps so they can move there, hired Hall last July to build a large, detached garage. LeMaire made a down payment of more than $46,000 — about half the estimated cost.
“I’m getting older and want to spend some of my money while I am still alive. The garage was going to have heat,” he said. “(Hall) said he was on another job and I gave him the benefit of the doubt. I know these things take awhile. Then it was one thing after another, one excuse after another.”
LeMaire said Hall did show up weeks later and did some work.
“Finally, he started doing something. He made a couple of sweeps with his Bobcat, dug out a stump,” he said. “After that, we found out he had no (building) permits, no drawings.”
“I am friends with the village clerk and deputy clerk, and they said there were no permits,” Campbell added. “We found out by talking to another contractor that you can’t build a garage of that size without an architectural drawing. There was no drawing. We had a horrible feeling he was jerking us around.”
LeMaire and Campbell said trusses for the garage roof were delivered by an area lumber company in November, but Hall was not there. They found out later Hall had not paid for the trusses.
“He hadn’t even poured the foundation yet,” LeMaire said. “I’m not a contractor, but I have some common sense. I knew something wasn’t right. He just kept coming up with all these excuses. He said we were his No. 1 job after the one he was working on ... but by then it was getting close to winter time.”
“I texted him [Hall] when the trusses came. The lumber company sat there for 45 minutes waiting for someone,” Campbell said. “He said, ‘Just have them leave them there’ ... and he would start work the next day. Well, he didn’t show up. Then he said he would be there Saturday, but he never showed up that day. He said something about the gravel pit not staying open as late as he thought it would. He said he would be back on Monday, but he never showed up.”
LeMaire said he talked to some police officers he knew, who told him it was likely a civil case and not criminal. They eventually were put in touch with Ontario County sheriff’s office Inv. John Kesel, who met with them in December for about two hours.
“I have done these cases before ... some are civil and some are criminal,” Kesel said. “In most cases, it’s a matter of quality of work or quantity of work. That is how this played out.”
Kesel said some years ago, he and then-Ontario County District Attorney Mike Tantillo talked about how to file criminal charges in more contractor cases.
“Saying they are all civil is the old way of looking at things. We said there has to be more we can do from a criminal standpoint,” Kesel said. “If a guy walks in and steals $50,000 from your home, and we arrest him on the spot, that is a crime. Why should someone taking $50,000 and not doing work be any different?”
“It’s a matter of looking at each case individually,” Kesel continued. “Some of these cases are civil. The contractor may be going through the motions and doing some work ... but that may not be criminal. You have to look at the scope of work and what the contractor has done.”
In this case, Kesel said Hall did not put the down payment in an escrow account — as is required by law — and could not account for the work done.
“The contractor needs to do a full accounting and have that money set aside solely for that work, until that money is used up,” Kesel said. “He has to be able to say, ‘Here is how much we have spent and what we have spent it on.’ By law, the victim has a right to get a full accounting of what that money is being spent on, if that person feels their money is being ill-spent.”
Kesel helped LeMaire and Campbell write a letter that canceled the contract, which gave Hall a month to make a full refund. Campbell said she texted Hall to let him know.
“I put everything in a text message — no architect drawing, no permit. Nothing was done. We are calling it quits,” she said. “He responded the next morning and said, ‘OK.’ We sent him an address to send the check. He said, ‘No problem, you will have it next week.’ We are still waiting.”
LeMaire said he went online and found a civil lawsuit filed against Hall by a Wayne County man. Kesel added that since Hall’s arrest, two other potential “victims” have contacted him.
“I know other contractors who value their work. They realize the people who are arrested give them a bad name,” Kesel said. “Each contract is unique, and the contractors are unique. I have to arrest the contractor who just shows up, throws a hammer around for 25 minutes and walks away with $20,000.”