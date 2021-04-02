GENEVA — Was the city negligent in telling Todd and Lindsay Powers the property on Wadsworth Street it sold to the couple was fit for development?
That is the only remaining cause of action that could be decided at trial in the Powers’ lawsuit against the city over lead and arsenic contamination originating from the former Geneva Foundry on Jackson Street.
The couple claims that Todd Powers’ illnesses were caused by contaminants in the soil they were not aware of when they bought the property from the city. They sued the city and former City Manager Matt Horn for damages.
The city is being represented by Christina Juliano of the Hancock Estabrook law firm of Rochester. She argued that Horn should not be a defendant, claiming he had immunity from prosecution in this case. Juliano also said a claim of fraud should be withdrawn and that there was no violation of the state’s real property law, there should be no punitive damages, there was no depriving of procedural due process, and there was no negligent infliction of emotional distress.
Brady O’Malley of the Smith Sovik Kendrick & Sugnet law firm of Syracuse is representing the Powers. He did not oppose those motions, and they were withdrawn.
In 2020, state Supreme Court Justice Charles Schiano of Rochester heard arguments on the remaining issues: negligence, negligent concealment, and negligent misrepresentation. Schiano dismissed the negligent concealment complaint but denied the city’s motion to dismiss the other two.
The city appealed Schiano’s ruling on the negligence and negligent misrepresentation issues to the state Supreme Court’s Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department, in Rochester. The five-judge panel ruled March 19 that the negligence issue should be dismissed because it is duplicative of the negligent misrepresentation.
“It is well settled that one’s liability in negligence for the condition of land ceases when the premises pass out of one’s control before injury results,” the appellate judges wrote. “Under that general rule, the defendant’s liability for negligence based on a dangerous condition on the property ended when it sold the parcel to the plaintiff. Any liability may be imposed on the defendant only if the alleged dangerous condition existed at the time it relinquished possession and control of the premises and the new owner has not had a reasonable time to discover the condition, if it was unknown, and to remedy the condition once it is known.”
The five judges agreed the city met its burden of establishing that any alleged injuries suffered by the Powers were caused by exposure after the city sold the property. The court noted that the Powers “have offered nothing to show that they, as the new owners, did not have adequate time to discover and remedy such defect.”
The court ruled the negligent misrepresentation claim should be decided at trial, saying the city made an affirmative representation to the Powers that the property was fit for redevelopment and did not have environmental issues, a possible legal omission.
Lawyers for the couple and the city will meet with Schiano April 19 to discuss a settlement or a trial date. If there is a civil trial, it would occur in state Supreme Court of Ontario County.
To date, there have been no settlement discussions.
The Foundry, which operated from the late 1800s to around 1980, was found to have emitted lead, arsenic and other contaminants into the air; those contaminants settled in the soil in neighborhoods around the factory. The state Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of Health have conducted a massive cleanup and replacement of the contaminated soil, beginning in 2017 and still going on this year.
The city took over the Foundry property by foreclosure.