COVERT — The Times has learned from a source that one person died and another was injured in a one-vehicle accident that happened late Friday afternoon in this Seneca County town.
The Seneca County sheriff’s office is providing few details about the crash at this time.
The accident occurred about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Route 89 and Frontenac Road. Several fire departments and ambulance corps responded to the scene. Sheriff Tim Luce said deputies and investigators from his office worked on accident reconstruction during the four hours the road was closed.
Luce said more details are forthcoming as the investigation continues.
Anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or who has information about the accident, should contact sheriff’s office Lt. Tim Thompson at 315-220-3449.