PENN YAN — Village police are not identifying the person killed in a house fire early Sunday morning until an autopsy has been completed.
The Penn Yan Fire Department reported some details on its Facebook page. Firefighters responded to the Spruce Acres housing tract on North Avenue at approximately 6 a.m. and found a portion of a home engulfed in flames.
One person died in the fire, with firefighters and other emergency responders on the scene for about five hours. The area is well known as the longtime North Avenue playground before houses were built there in the 1980s and after.
Penn Yan Police Chief Tom Dunham did not return an email from the Times seeking more details on the fire and was not available Monday afternoon.
Police Sgt. Justin Hamm said by phone that Dunham was off for the holiday and police would not be releasing the identity of the victim until getting autopsy results from the Monroe County medical examiner’s office.
The Benton and Himrod fire companies provided mutual aid, while the Branchport/Keuka Park Fire Department provided standby coverage. The Yates County fire investigation team also responded.
County Fire Coordinator Brian Winslow said in an email to the Times that he would likely have more information by Tuesday.