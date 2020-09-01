SENECA FALLS — The agenda for today’s Town Board meeting includes several ongoing issues.
The meeting will at 6 p.m. in the Community Center, 35 Water St., and will be open to the public with limited capacity. COVID-19 virus protocols will be followed with face masks and social distancing required.
The meeting begins with public hearings on proposed Local Law 4 of 2020, imposing new parking restrictions and on improvements to the town sanitary system facilities.
Petitioners asking to address the board include Valerie Sandlas, president of the Seneca Falls Environmental Action Committee, who will talk on landfill and other environmental issues. Others scheduled to address the board are Jim Wade on Fall Street sidewalks and noise on Ovid and Bayard streets, and Rhonda Destino, executive director of the Seneca Falls Visitors Center.
Under old business, the board will again get an update on the town’s demands of Seneca Meadows Inc. as conditions for being granted a town operating permit for its Salcman Road landfill. The board also will receive updates on the status of a dispute with the state over responsibility for repairs to the drainage culvert under West Bayard Street, the town manager feasibility committee, the Kingdom Road sewer main from Kingdom Road east into the former village to the town wastewater treatment plant.
In other agenda items, the board will:
• Discuss a painting project at the Community Center on Water Street.
• Consider adoption of Local Law 4.
• Open bids for an electrical services contract.