GORHAM — The town resident who has criticized local officials is alleging that someone lodged a bogus complaint in her name to the state Attorney General’s office, leading to a police investigation.
“I absolutely did not do this nor did I authorize this,” Deb North said in an email to town officials and media outlets. “I will absolutely want the person responsible to be prosecuted.”
The online complaint with the AG’s office was filed Friday using North’s name, email address and phone number. It accuses a town employee of workplace nepotism.
North learned of the complaint in an email from the AG’s office. She contacted state police, saying Trooper Christopher Braun responded and filled out a report.
“The complaint is fraught with spelling and grammatical errors. It is not, I repeat not, my writing,” she said in the email. “I am convinced this is retaliatory because of my critique of town matters. I am seriously and vehemently denying any knowledge of this report placed with the state Attorney General’s office.”
On the advice of her attorney, North said she will stay silent during upcoming Town Board meetings while state police investigate the case.
Last week, the Ontario County sheriff’s office intervened in an email exchange that included North and town officials. Town Board member Brian Lazarus, a retired deputy, contacted the sheriff’s office after he asked North to stop including him on her emails and he received another after his request.
North said a deputy called her about an hour later and advised her to not include Lazarus in future emails. North said she has not done so since.
North said she also asked the AG’s office to investigate the IP address used to make the online complaint, but was told the office can’t delete complaint forms or look into the address.
“We take seriously allegations that false information has been submitted on our complaint form. The information you shared has been forwarded to my supervisor for review,” said Emily Brightman, with the Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Frauds and Protection office in Rochester. “We will not, however, be following up with you regarding the IP address this complaint was submitted from. We believe that doing so would result in an interpersonal dispute and it is the policy of the Office of the Attorney General not to intervene in disputes between individuals.”
North said she will wait to hear from state police.
“I will say I have the highest confidence in the New York State Police,” she said.