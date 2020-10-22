FAYETTE — The people who commented at a public hearing opposed a financial assistance package that the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency is offering a solar project.
Both comments cited the lack of job creation in opposing the aid to Delaware River Solar of New York City.
Wednesday’s hearing was conducted virtually.
Marie Smithgall expressed concern about long-term jobs being created by the solar project. She said the project may create temporary construction jobs, which she supports, and suggested the developer agree to hire a percentage of workers from Seneca County or counties bordering the county.
“Often these workers come from out of state and have a limited local economic impact,” Smithgall said.
The other comment came by way of letter. Mr. and Mrs. Brent Murray of Fayette wrote the lack of jobs created by the project should disqualify it from financial assistance.
Delaware River representative Dan Compitello said the company is committed to hiring as many workers from Seneca County and surrounding municipalities as possible.
Delaware River has requested a PILOT agreement, a sales tax exemption, and the mortgage recording fee be waived for its plan to build a 5 megawatt solar facility on leased land at 2497 Canoga Road. The IDA had given initial approval prior to Wednesday’s hearing and could provide its final blessing at its Nov. 5 meeting.