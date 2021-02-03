WATERLOO — With one exception, committee assignments for the Seneca County Board of Supervisors will be the same as 2020.
The committee assignments were announced by board Chairman Bob Hayssen, R-Varick. The only change is a switch of the chairmanships of the public health and human services committees.
Ron McGreevy, R-Tyre, will be the new chairman of the human services committee, replacing Joseph Borst, R-Ovid. Borst will replace McGreevy as chairman of the public health services committee.
Borst also will replace McGreevy as the supervisors’ representative to the county Board of Health.
All other committee chairmanships, and the other four members of each of 13 standing committees, are unchanged from 2020. The chairpersons:
• Mike Reynolds, R-Covert, Finance, assessment and insurance.
• Mike Ferrara, R-Seneca Falls, personnel.
• Cindy Lorenzetti, D-Fayette, government operations.
• Don Trout, R-Waterloo, public works.
• Kyle Barnhart, I-Lodi, planning, development, agriculture and tourism.
• Mike Enslow, R-Waterloo, mental health services.
• Ernie Brownell, R-Junius, public safety.
• Ralph Lott, R-Seneca Falls, Indian affairs.
• Paul Kronenwetter, R-Seneca Falls, environmental affairs.
• Jim Cleere, D-Waterloo, technology.
• David Hayes, R-Romulus, water and sewer treatment, management and operations.