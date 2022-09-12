WATERLOO — This November’s elections in Seneca County focuses on races for Congress, the state Legislature and other New York offices.
Only six local elections will appear on the ballot. Five are being contested to fill vacancies.
Seneca County’s 21,671 registered voters will help elect a governor and lieutenant governor, a U.S. senator, representatives to Congress from the 22nd and 24th districts, a state Senator for the 59th District, members of the state Assembly for the 131st and 132nd districts, a state comptroller, a state attorney general, and a state Supreme Court Justice for the 7th Judicial District.
Countywide, voters will vote for two people to fill part-time coroner positions. Those races are uncontested, as Republicans Wade Morabito and Frank Eldredge Sr. are the lone candidates.
Other local races:
COVERT — The only candidate for a four-year term as town justice is incumbent Eileen Schmidt.
FAYETTE — Two seats to fill unexpired, one-year terms on the Town Board are up for grabs. The candidates: Republicans Keith Tidball and Tom Murray, and Democrats Donald Kain and Walter Adamson. Tidball and Murray were appointed to fill the seats vacated by Supervisor Jeff Trout and William Goff, who resigned due to a move.
There is an uncontested race to fill a one-year vacancy for town clerk. The only candidate is Macy Nesbit, a Republican. She was appointed to the position earlier this year.
TYRE — The only candidate for a four-year term as town justice is Democratic incumbent Kathy Jans-Duffy.
In addition, there is a one-year vacancy on the Town Board caused by the resignation of James Rogers. The candidates are Republican Jeffrey Bennett, who was appointed to fill the vacancy, and Democrat Justin Mahoney.
WATERLOO — The remaining three years of a four-year term as town clerk is up for vote. Rosemarie Marsh was appointed to the position after Eileen Temple, who was elected last November, declined to take the position. Marsh, a Republican, is seeking election. There is no Democratic candidate.
Election Day voting will occur from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 8 in all 27 election districts.
Early voting will be in Suite 5 of the Seneca County Health and Senior Services Building from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29-30 and Nov. 5-6; from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 and 4; and noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and 3.