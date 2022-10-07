CANANDAIGUA — Only three of the 18 local elections on the Nov. 8 Ontario County ballot are contested.
The contested races are for the Ontario County Board of Supervisors seat representing the city of Geneva’s wards 5 and 6, Ontario County sheriff, and a Farmington town justice seat.
The candidates for the county supervisor seat in Geneva, formerly held by Greg Bendzlowicz, are Democrat John Pruett and Republican James Petropoulos. Pruett is a former Ward 6 city Councilor. Petropoulos was appointed to fill the seat vacated by Bendzlowicz, a Republican.
For sheriff, the candidates are Republican Dave Cirencione and Democrat Steve Slavny. Cirencione appears on the Conservative Party line, also.
Competing for the Farmington town justice seat are Democrat Tonia Ettinger and Republican Morris Lew. Ettinger will appear on the Conservative and Working Families party lines as well.
Uncontested countywide races feature incumbent Gary Baxter of Geneva, a Republican running unopposed for another term as county treasurer, and Republican coroners Scott Avedisian, an incumbent, and newcomer Terri Haskins.
Otherwise, races are uncontested for Manchester town clerk, Richmond town clerk/tax collector, town justices in Victor, Seneca, Gorham, Manchester and Hopewell, two seats on the Canandaigua Town Board, Farmington highway superintendent and city of Geneva Ward 6 councilor.
Election Day voting will be 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in all polling places.
Early voting begins Oct. 29 and continues through Nov. 6. People can vote early at three locations: the Board of Elections office, 74 Ontario St., Canandaigua; the Victor Town Hall, 85 E. Main St., Victor; or the Geneva Housing Authority, 41 Lewis St., Geneva.
Early voting will be from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Oct. 29-31 and Nov. 5-6; from noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 1-2; and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 3-4.
Applications for an absentee ballot can be obtained by calling (585) 396-4005.