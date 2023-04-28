SENECA FALLS — Call it a tale of two school board races.
In nearby Waterloo, nine candidates are vying for three open seats on that district’s board of education. In Seneca Falls, just two incumbents are running for three open seats.
Joseph McNamara, who has served on the school board since 2008, and Cara Lajewski, a board member since 2016, have submitted nominating petitions to seek another term, district clerk Monica Kuney said. Incumbent Heather Zellers, who has been on the school board for 10 years, is not seeking reelection.
Last year’s school board race in Seneca Falls attracted more interest, with five candidates seeking three open seats. It was the first contested school board election in Seneca Falls in 16 years. Newcomers Tony Ferrara, Matt Lando and Denise Lorenzetti were elected.
This year’s school board election, as well as the vote on the 2023-24 budget and other propositions, will be from noon to 8 p.m. May 16 in the district office.