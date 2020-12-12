The holiday season is a memorable time of year, featuring food, family, and community. Ontario County 4-H’ers enjoy the annual Harvest Food Fest for many of the same reasons — a great time of preparing food, enjoying time with their 4-H family, and engaging in creativity and learning.
This year’s 4-H Harvest Food Fest event took place Nov. 7. The emphasis was on giving youth a chance to practice cooking and presentation skills.
This year’s event followed strict COVID-19 safety measures, with 4-H’ers rotating through the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County auditorium with three youth presenting every half-hour. This gave plenty of time for youth to present to one of the three volunteer evaluators and conference with the assigned evaluator for questions and feedback, and also gave educators time to sanitize in between groups.
Harvest Food Fest is an important event because it gives youth a space to practice and learn safe and effective food preparation practices as well as become more comfortable presenting in front of people. Youth also are required to use at least one cup of local Finger Lakes-grown product in their recipes, promoting awareness of local agriculture. Each youth left the event with a special cookbook containing a collection of the recipes that were prepared on that day, in addition to essential skills and fun memories.
The following youth took part in this year’s event: Isaiah Czadzeck, Hannah Czadzeck, Simon Czadzeck, Ezekiel Czadzeck, Wyatt Wadams, Shelby Miller, Everett Miller, Langdon Miller, Abby Korich, Mason Michaelsen, Mackenzie Michaelsen, Kacie Michaelsen, Kelsey Michaelsen, Isaac Wheeler, Amelia Santy, Lucas Santy, Rebecca Pare, Grant Pyra, Mercie Nicol, Declan McLaughlin, Kellan McLaughlin, Hazel McLaughlin, Emily Hay, and James Hay. Special awards were given to Isaiah Czadzeck, Hannah Czadzeck, Simon Czadzeck, Amelia Santy, and Everett Miller for outstanding exhibition.
The volunteer judges were Cyndy Harnett, Lucy Schram, and Shana Jo Hilton, and volunteer teen leader Shelby Miller.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ontario County 4-H is offering several in-person social distanced and virtual learning opportunities. The 2020-21 4-H year began on Oct. 1.
If you are interested in enrolling as a member or volunteer or if you have questions about the program, contact Sarah Wilhelm at sab423@cornell.edu or (585) 394-3977.