HOPEWELL — The Ontario County Board of Supervisors has adopted a COVID-19 travel policy for employees who go to states with high infection rates.
The policy, approved unanimously at Thursday night’s board meeting, follows an executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The order says anyone traveling to New York from a state with a positive test rate of 10 percent or higher must quarantine for 14 days after getting to New York.
The local policy takes effect immediately. Interim county Administrator Brian Young was not available for comment Friday, but Michele Smith — the county’s director of human resources — said similar policies are being adopted by other counties following Cuomo’s orders.
“We’ve had a few employees visiting family in other states,” she said. “We hope by putting this information out there, it will help them make a decision on travel.”
County employees must report to their department heads all travel to states including Arizona, Florida, Texas and others currently hit hard by the coronavirus. As of this week, other states include Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, South Carolina and Utah, but the list could change due to infection rates.
Quarantine violations can be enforced by the county and state health departments. Employees would only get paid for the quarantine period in accordance with any approved paid leave, including the federal Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act.
Employees able to work remotely can do so during the quarantine instead of using paid leave time. If paid leave is not authorized, the employee will not be paid for the quarantine period.
Travel required for work is not subject to unpaid leave. Exceptions to the policy can be made for essential workers by their department head.
In other board matters:
• ADMINISTRATOR SEARCH — The board named a search committee to find a new county administrator. Young is handling that job on an interim basis following the sudden resignation of Mary Krause in March.
Geneva cCty Supervisor Greg Bendzlowicz will chair the committee, which will interview candidates and make a recommendation to Board of Supervisors committees.
Other supervisors on the committee are Dave Baker (city of Canandaigua), Todd Campbell (West Bloomfield), Cathy Menikotz (town of Canandaigua) and Drew Wickham (Seneca). Also on the committee are Michele Smith, the county’s director of resources; Eileen Tiberio, commissioner of social services; Sean Barry, chief information officer; and Robert Nye, Finger Lakes Community College president.
• APPRECIATION — The board passed a resolution of appreciation for Ed Varno, who is retiring this month after 25 years as director of the Ontario County Historical Society.