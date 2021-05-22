CANANDAIGUA — A proposed local law allowing 12- and 13-year-old licensed hunters to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow will be discussed by the Ontario County Board of Supervisors Planning and Environmental Quality Committee at its Monday meeting.
If it approved in committee, a pubic hearing will be set for 6:30 p.m. June 24 after which the proposal will be sent to the full board for a vote.
The 2021-22 state budget includes a two-year pilot program allowing 12- and 13-year-olds to hunt deer with firearms and crossbow, in season, with supervision of a licensed hunter age 21 or older, if a county board passes such a local law.
In other committee action, the county’s Sustainability and Solid Waste Management Department will propose approval of a no-cost time extension with Causewave Community Partners of Rochester. Causewave is providing services related to development of public outreach and education programs needed for the county’s Solid Waste Management Plan.
The county contracted with Causewave in 2019 and approved an extension in 2020 until June 30, 2021. The newest extension would go until Dec. 31, 2021, at no extra cost to the county.
There also will be a discussion of Casella Waste Service’s recycling program. Casella operates the county landfill in the town of Seneca, including a recycling operation.
Under the Planning Department, the committee will discuss capital improvement projects for 2021 to 2026. They include ADA compliance renovations to public facilities, an Ontario County parks system plan, improvements to the county security plan, county courthouse expansion, Ontario County Beach Park improvement and master plans for Gannett Hill and Grimes Glen parks.
The committee also will consider a resolution supporting the designation of the Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance to be the local agency for federal funds for the proposed Finger Lakes National Heritage Area, if passed by Congress.
The meeting, set for 1:30 p.m., will be in Room 213 in the County Office Buiilding, 74 Ontario St., and on WebEx at https://ontariocountyny.webex.com. The meeting access code is 179 312 3388. The meeting password is PEQ2021 and the call-in number is 1-408-418-9388.