CANANDAIGUA — Currently, Ontario County exempts rental facilities with three or fewer units from its 3 percent room-occupancy tax.
That may change.
County officials are proposing amendments to remove the exemption for facilities with three or fewer units and to expand the ways that revenue can be used. The county Board of Supervisors’ Planning & Environmental Quality Committee, which meets Monday at 1:30 p.m., will ask local state legislators to introduce those amendments.
The current law establishing the room-occupancy tax also exempts permanent residents of a hotel or motel from the tax. That applies to those occupying a room or rooms in a hotel or motel for at least 30 consecutive days.
All room-tax revenues are designated by law to be used for the promotion of tourism and tourist attractions in the county. The county wants to amend that to allow the use of the revenue for programs to improve public infrastructures; to develop, operate and maintain public parks and recreational facilities; and to maintain and enhance water resources, including lakes and streams and for environmental conservation.
The county began imposing the 3 percent tax in 2002. It has renewed it every three years since then. Its official tourism promotion agency is the Ontario County Four Seasons Local Development Corp.; that body has recommended the two amendments.
If approved by the committee, the motion will go to the full board for a vote. If it passes there, it will be sent to state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, and state Assemblyman Brian Kolb, R-131 of Victor, requesting they sponsor bills in the state Legislature.
Also on Monday’s meeting agenda:
• The committee will discuss a motion authorizing the one-year renewal of a contract with Shred Text Inc. of Rochester for shredding services. There would be a 2 percent price increase for the extended year of the agreement.
• An official from Casella Waste Systems, which operates the county landfill on Routes 5&20, will update the committee on activities there.
• Carla Jordan, director of the county’s Sustainability and Solid Waste Management, will discuss events planned for 2020.