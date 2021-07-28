CANANDAIGUA — When Casella Waste Services got a permit from the state to expand the Ontario County Landfill by 43.5 acres in 2015, it agreed to provide the county with $18.3 million over the next 14 years — or $1.3 million a year.
That money was called “permit success payments” and was to be used to help the county implement its Solid Waste Management Plan “and establish a solid foundation for the management of the landfill.”
The Board of Supervisors Planning & Environmental Quality Committee met Monday and unanimously approved use of that money from 2022 to 2028, which is when the landfill is scheduled to be at capacity and close.
The plan establishes a goal of reducing waste coming to the landfill by 60% by 2024, with Casella’s payments needed to administer programs and capital investments to reach that goal.
The county’s Planning Committee is responsible for changes to the plan for use of the permit success payments. They include:
• Using $753,000 a year from 2022 through 2028 to further the goal of increasing recycling, reuse and diversion of solid waste from being placed in the landfill.
• In 2022, $45,000 will be transferred to the Workers’ Compensation Fund to help to provide adequate funding for this self-insured program.
• From 2022 through 2028, any unused portion of these success payments would be placed into the designated fund balance for the implementation of the plan.
The motion will now go to the full board for a final vote.
In other action Monday, the committee discussed the 2022 landfill recycling and landfill lease budgets, and the budget for the Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management. It also heard a report on activities at the landfill from a Casella representative.
Casella manages and operates the 386-acre landfill on Routes 5&20 in the town of Seneca for the county under a 2003 Operation, Management and Lease Agreement.