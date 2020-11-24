CANANDAIGUA — A New Jersey engineering firm may be hired to monitor the Ontario County Landfill and review reports about the solid-waste facility.
The county Board of Supervisors’ planning and environmental quality committee voted Monday to recommend the full board authorize a contract with Trinity Consultants of Princeton, N.J., for $15,000. The contract would begin Jan. 1 and expire Feb. 28, 2022.
The county owns its 389-acre landfill on Routes 5&20 in the town of Seneca. Casella Waste Systems operates it under terms of a 2003 operation, management and lease agreement with the county.
The resolution approved by the committee notes that Casella employs its own engineers and outside consultants to address “numerous complex technical and regulatory compliance issues” related to landfill construction and operation.
“Periodically, Ontario County is required to review regular reports related to the landfill operations and monitoring and odor control studies prepared by both Casella and county engineers regarding ongoing review and monitoring of landfill activities in order to control odors and ensure a well-run facility,” the motion states.
Trinity submitted a proposal for those services Oct. 28. The company also would be available on an on-demand basis to respond to issues that require the review and input of an outside engineer. Those on-demand services, if needed, would be included in the $15,000 price tag.
In other committee resolutions slated to go to the full Board of Supervisors for a vote:
• CAUSEWAVE — The panel approved a no-cost, six-month extension of a contract with Causewave Community Partners of Rochester for on-demand consulting services related to the development of public outreach and education programs for implementation of the county’s long-term Solid Waste Management Plan. The county contracted with Causewave in 2019 for $80,000; that contract is due to expire Dec. 31. Money remains in that account to pay for the extension.
• JORDAN — The committee endorsed interim County Administrator Brian Young’s recommendation to reappoint the county’s first director of solid waste management and sustainability, Carla Jordan of Victor, to a new term beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2022. Young made the recommendation following his review of Jordan’s job performance.